Sheryl Ann (Heath) Neely, age 67 of Lamartine, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Born April 27, 1955 in Nurnberg, Germany, she was a daughter of Shirley Beels Heath and the late Wilmer G. Heath.

She was a class of 1973 graduate of Keystone High School where she was a cheerleader, and a member of the National Honor Society, choir and band.

On August 30, 1975, in Lamartine, Sherry married Douglas Neely, in a ceremony performed by Reverend Earl Runge.

In 1976 she graduated from the Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing and went to work as a RN in the Franklin Hospital.

She eventually went to work at UPMC Community Medicine offices in Emlenton, Knox, and Clarion, where she spent 38 years.

Sherry was a member of the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ in Lamartine where she taught Sunday School, lead Praise and Worship and sang in the choir.

She belonged to the Emlenton chapter of Rainbow for Girls, Morris Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Knox Community Choir, Venango County 4-H Development Committee and was a member of Red Hats.

Sherry enjoyed reading, singing, Caribbean cruises, her trip to Hawaii, trips to the beach and Disney World, visiting with friends and picnics on The Beels Hill, her late grandfather’s farm.

Survivors include her mother, Shirley Heath of Lamartine; husband Doug and their children: Matt Neely and wife Jamie and their sons, Daniel and Isaiah, of Endicott, New York; Brian Neely and wife Traci and son, Landon, of Utica, and daughter Melissa Lowry and husband Kris and their daughter, Lydia and son, Sawyer, also of Utica.

Sherry is also survived by her brother, Greg Heath and wife Linda of Lamartine; sisters Michele McHenry and husband Vince of Littleton, Colorado and Laurie Stewart and husband Greg of Eldred; mother-in-law Dorothy Neely of Lamartine; brothers-in-law Rick Neely and wife Amy of Cochranton and Steve Neely and wife Pat of Lamartine; sisters-in-law Beth Raney and husband Ken of State College and Cindy Weimer and husband Mike of Lamartine, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Lawrence “Jim” Neely.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ, 2055 Turkey City Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, in the church, with Reverend Chris Lewis, pastor of the church, officiating and will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow in the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Sheryl Ann Neely to the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 238, Lamartine, PA 16375 or Venango County 4-H Development Committee, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to Sherry’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.