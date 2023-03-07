Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Josh Frantz
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Josh Frantz.
Josh began his career at Beverage-Air in 2018 and currently works as a Storeroom Clerk.
Josh has excelled in every position he’s worked in from material handling, refrigeration, to press and now the warehouse. Josh catches on quickly and does whatever is asked of him, works hard, stays on task, and is willing to help whenever needed.
Josh credits his success at Beverage-Air to the supervisors and co-workers he has had over the years.
“Brad Welsh, Glenn Walker, and Josh Stouffer are huge inspirations for me,” he says and goes on about their positive attitudes and caring nature. Josh has worked with great teams who support each other to do the best job they can.
“It’s rewarding to make a job come together as a team,” he adds.
Josh loves spending time with his wife, Brittany, and playing outside with his two little ones, Thea and Ben. Josh and Brittany are looking forward to welcoming another daughter in June! He also enjoys video games and fishing with his kids.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.