 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Josh Frantz

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Untitled design (11)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.

This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Josh Frantz.

Josh began his career at Beverage-Air in 2018 and currently works as a Storeroom Clerk.

Josh has excelled in every position he’s worked in from material handling, refrigeration, to press and now the warehouse. Josh catches on quickly and does whatever is asked of him, works hard, stays on task, and is willing to help whenever needed.

Josh credits his success at Beverage-Air to the supervisors and co-workers he has had over the years.

“Brad Welsh, Glenn Walker, and Josh Stouffer are huge inspirations for me,” he says and goes on about their positive attitudes and caring nature. Josh has worked with great teams who support each other to do the best job they can.

“It’s rewarding to make a job come together as a team,” he adds.

Josh loves spending time with his wife, Brittany, and playing outside with his two little ones, Thea and Ben. Josh and Brittany are looking forward to welcoming another daughter in June! He also enjoys video games and fishing with his kids.

If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.

Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.

beverage-air-now-hiring-pin


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.