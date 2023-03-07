Brady Means Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brady Means has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for March.
Brady is a junior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School. He came highly recommended by his teachers to be the Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for March. Although, Brady describes himself as quiet, he is a student who is involved in a lot of extracurricular activities, as well as earning excellent grades during the school day.
During school, he enjoys his mathematics and physics classes. His favorite part of his physics classes is any part involving math or the labs. Brady plans to major in engineering in college. He says it draws his interest because of the math and physics part of the degree. The classes he is currently taking at BHS, he says, are successfully prepping him for college classes.
Brady is on the Brookville High School Cross Country, Swimming, and Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field teams. Brady’s favorite activity is Cross Country and Math Competitions. He recently competed in a math competition at PennWest Clarion earlier this year. While he says that cross country is his favorite, he added that sports have taught him the rewards of hard work, teamwork, and discipline.
Brady’s dream job is designing rollercoasters for a company like RMC. His inspiration comes from his parents and the experiences they gave him as a kid. All his life, his parents have taken him and his younger brother to theme parks, which has sparked his interest in engineering. Between his love for rollercoasters and math, Brady quickly decided how he would like to spend his life. He also said that he can see how much joy theme parks bring to people, and he wants to be a part of that.
This summer, Brady plans to job shadow and tour college campuses. As of now, he plans to major in Mechanical Engineering. Brady is interested in Penn State DuBois’s 2+2 program with intentions to finish at either Penn State University Park or Penn State Behrend.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
