SPONSORED: Healthy Skin Tips by Dr. Cynthia

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier of Simply Skin Medical Spa submitted the following article on “The What and How of Wrinkles.”
Whether we like it or not, wrinkles are lines and folds that form on the skin, mostly on the face, neck, hands, and arms, that’s a natural part of aging. Most people start to see signs of aging at 25 years of age.
The most common factors that contribute to wrinkles are:
- Aging – skin grows slower and we lose 1% of collagen yearly causing thinning skin. Bone likewise thins and causes sagging
- Muscle contractions – our muscles of facial expression pull to form lines such as the 11’s between the brows, and crow’s feet. With time they become etched like scars.
- Sun Damage – exposure to UVA and UVB rays damages our collagen and elastin and we lose volume and flexibility of the skin
- Smoking – this drastically slows collagen production, resulting in thin skin and loss of structure.
Wrinkles do not need to be treated unless we don’t like how they look.
At Simply Skin Med Spa we offer the latest anti-aging skin care treatments and regenerative therapies backed by science.
The best non-surgical therapies are listed below:
- Retinoids, Vitamin C, Microbiomes and Exosomes.
- Microdermabrasion
- Chemical Peels
- Microneedling
- Botox
- Dermal Fillers
- Laser Therapies
Topical therapies include Retinols which are derivatives of Vitamin A, and antioxidants such as Vitamin C to stimulate cell growth, collagen, and elastin production while preventing further oxidative damage to the skin.
Medical Grade Chemical Peels and Diamond Glow Microdermabrasion both remove the top dead layer of the skin allowing the growth of new and healthier skin cells.
SkinPen Microneedling, Genius Radiofrequency Microneedling, and SmartXide Fractional Resurfacing are all different treatments that similarly cause micro-wounds to the skin forcing the skin to generate collagen, fibrin, and elastin, with little to no downtime. These all increase the skin’s thickness and improve the appearance of the lines and folds. The latter 2 are lasers.
Adding PRP, PRF, Exosomes, and Microbiomes takes these regenerative therapies to the next level.
Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), and Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) are your own stem cells and growth factors obtained from your blood, that intensifies your regenerative abilities, and promotes quicker recovery.
Biojuve Microbiomes, and Plated Exosomes are the newest powerhouses in regenerative skin care. Biojuve Microbiomes restores your skin’s natural barrier allowing the skin to repair itself. Plated Exosomes are messenger cells derived from platelets that specifically tell the cells exactly how to regenerate. The collagen becomes much thicker, and the increased elasticity allows for stretching out of the lines and wrinkles.
Botox, Dysport, and Daxxify are neurotoxins used to soften the lines of expression. Neurotoxins prevent the muscles from being able to pull the lines down, and therefore gives a lift in appearance and looking rested and refreshed. They are preventive as well as a treatment and are indicated to last from 3-9 months depending on the person and the toxin used.
Dermal Fillers such as Juvederm, Restylane, and RHA, are all gels made from hyaluronic acid that when injected under the skin surface replace lost volume and fills in the lines. We see benefits from 1-2 years in the cheeks, jowls, folds, and lips. A wow factor for a younger face.
Sculptra and Radiesse are 2 products in the filler category that work to replace volume by stimulating your own collagen, and are indicated to last longer than two years.
Lastly moisturizing and wearing sunscreen daily is imperative in preventing and treating wrinkles.
It is important to note that all treatment options are unique, and what works for one person may not work for another.
ABOUT DR. CYNTHIA HOFFMEIER
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the owner of Simply Skin Med Spa in Clarion and has been providing our area with expertise in skincare for 25 years. She is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
She is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
Simply Skin offers professional-grade skin care, Botox, Juvéderm, multiple laser services, Coolsculpting, massage services, and spa treatments.
