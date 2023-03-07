SPONSORED: UFP Parker LLC Hiring Modular Housing Truss Assemblers at Shippenville Location
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring Modular Housing Truss Assemblers at their Shippenville location.
Located conveniently near the Marianne Corners intersection of RT 66 and 322, UFP’s Shippenville
location supplies trusses to local modular housing manufacturers.
UFP Parker is currently hiring two individuals to join their growing team of truss assemblers.
Applicants must possess basic construction knowledge, be able to read a tape measure proficiently, possess a strong work ethic, and dedication to quality.
These positions pay base wage, plus production incentive.
Working there, you will find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests
at heart and will make your career goals a priority.
They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, stock buy-in options, nine paid holidays, as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.
UFP’s Parker location is hiring day-shift Industrial Assemblers and General Labor, and afternoon-shift General Labor. The afternoon shift pays an additional $1.50 an hour shift differential.
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
