State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Simple Assault in Clarion Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Simple Assault in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers investigated a simple assault incident near Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say a 30-year-old Philadelphia man and a 21-year-old Clarion woman were involved in the incident around 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

No further details were released.

Local Man Accused of Drug Possession

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, March 6, an incident involving drug and paraphernalia possession near Long Lane in Madison Township, Clarion County, at 6:01 p.m. on February 24.

Police say 49-year-old Christopher N. Legrand, of Rimersburg, was arrested.

According to court documents, PSP Clarion filed the following criminal charges against Legrand in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on March 6:

– Marijuana – Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

