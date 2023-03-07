Steel Stealers: Venango County Foursome Faces Charges in Scrap Metal Theft Spree

HARRISVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Four Venango County individuals are facing criminal charges for their alleged involvement in a scrap metal theft spree.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against the following individuals in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on February 20:

– strong>Keith Lee Allen, 36, of Hadley;

– Michele C. Stella, 40, of Harrisville;



, 22, of Oil City; and, 22, of Harrisville.

According to multiple criminal complaints released on March 2, a PSP Franklin Trooper was off-duty in his personal vehicle in the area of the 100 block of Hovis Road, Harrisville, Clinton Township, Venango County, on June 20, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. The trooper observed a silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked along Porter Road just north of Hovis Road.

The silver Dodge Dakota was parked on the east side shoulder, and there was a black/dark blue Chevrolet S-10 regular cab truck backed into the woods on the east side of Porter Road. The trooper observed Keith Lee Allen, assisting two females, load scrap metal from the wooded area, according to the complaint.

Michele C. Stella was also with Allen and the two females, the complaint notes.

The complaint states that the trooper knew the owner of this property(Victim #1). The trooper was traveling north on Porter Road when he attempted to turn around to confront the subjects. The trooper observed the vehicles quickly drive away from the scene. The vehicles traveled south on Porter Road, then made a right turn onto McKinley Road.

The trooper followed the vehicles and obtained the following Information:

The silver Dodge Dakota was driven by Keith Lee Allen. The vehicle was known to be registered to Michelle C. Stella. The black/dark blue Chevrolet S-1O regular cab pickup truck was occupied by two females with miscellaneous scrap metal in the bed of the truck.

While following the vehicles, the silver Dodge Dakota operated by Allen swerved across the roadway in an attempt to halt the trooper. Allen pulled his vehicle across the entire roadway surface preventing the trooper from continuing to follow the Chevrolet S-10. Allen exited the vehicle and walked toward the trooper’s vehicle yelling at him to exit the vehicle. Allen threatened the trooper by saying, “Get out of the car. I’m going to kick your a**,” according to the complaint.

The trooper exited his vehicle, identified himself as a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper and instructed Allen to step away from him. Stella exited the front passenger seat of her vehicle and yelled at Allen. The trooper had previous knowledge of Allen and Stella from an incident he investigated. When Allen and Stella recognized the trooper, they entered their vehicle and fled west on McKinley Road, according to the complaint.

The trooper then traveled to the victim’s residence and spoke with the victim who related he did not give anyone permission to remove his scrap metal from his property, the complaint indicates.

Upon the start of their scheduled shift, the trooper, along with a second trooper, were in full uniform and operating a marked patrol when they responded to the 1800 block of Clintonville Road, Irwin Township, Venango County. The trooper knew Allen and Stella lived in a camper at that address.

Upon their arrival, they spoke with Allen and Stella. Allen related he had permission to remove the items and denied knowing who the females were in the Chevrolet S-10. Stella also denied any knowledge of the females in the Chevrolet S-10, the complaint states.

The trooper then informed Allen and Stella that they were being placed under arrest for theft. When the trooper grabbed Allen to handcuff him, Allen pulled away and began to resist. Allen stated, “No you’re not arresting me!” The troopers “assisted Allen to the ground” after a short struggle. Allen was handcuffed behind the back, checked for proper fit, and double-locked the handcuffs per department policy, according to the complaint.

While they were attempting to handcuff Allen, Stella ran from them and entered her parent’s residence. A trooper ran after Stella and was able to gain control of her as she entered the residence. He placed Stella in handcuffs, checked for proper fit, and double-locked the handcuffs per department policy, the complaint indicates.

After verifying the Chevrolet S-10’s Pennsylvania registration, it was discovered the vehicle was registered to Paige L. Westervelt. Westervelt’s Facebook profile was reviewed, and it was discovered Westervelt was in a romantic relationship with the Cheyenne Redmond. The trooper knew the Redmond family and had previous knowledge that Redmond and Stella are related. The troopers attempted to locate and contact Redmond and Westervelt several times without success, according to the complaint.

On June 21, 2022, Franklin-based State Police took a report of scrap metal theft from a known complainant that he witnessed on his neighbor’s (victim #2) leased property near Dog Hollow Road on June 20. After speaking with the complainant, it was concluded that the report was directly related to this incident. The complainant was asked to complete a written statement explaining his observations, according to the complaint.

The complainant related he observed a silver Dodge with a trailer drive past his home with a dark-colored Chevrolet S-10 following behind it. The complainant remembered a friend of his recently told him about an incident a few weeks prior involving these vehicles. The complainant related these vehicles were seen before on another property near Hovis Lane with what appeared to be “sucker well rods” in the back of them, the complaint states.

The complainant related he followed the vehicles in his utility ATV. He said the vehicles stopped at a property leased by Victim #3. The complainant related he took pictures of the vehicles and the registration plates. One of the plates belonged to a dark-colored Chevrolet S-10. The second vehicle was a silver Dodge Dakota, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates the complainant related there was one male and three female individuals. The complainant related he confronted the four individuals, and asked them to leave. The complainant described the four individuals in the written statement as follows:

The male was stocky with blonde/brownish beard wearing a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt with a ball cap.

Female #1 had tattoos and face jewelry and was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Chevrolet S-10.

Female #2 had brunette hair, approximately 5’6″ to 5′”8, and medium build.

Female #3 had sandy blonde hair, skinny build, younger, jewelry, and tattoos

Victim #2 confirmed the above information reported by the complainant during a separate interview at a later date and time, the complaint states.

Victim #2 also confirmed the stolen scrap metal was various oil well metal parts valued at $600.00, the complaint notes.

On June 21, 2022, PSP Franklin took another report of scrap metal theft from Victim #1. After speaking with Victim #1, it was concluded this report is directly related to this incident, as well.

On June 21, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the troopers went to Victim #1’s residence to speak with him. Victim #1 related several pieces of scrap metal such as oil well casings, jack weights, steel pipe, steel rods, and other miscellaneous oil well scraps were stolen from a property he owns in the area of Dog Hollow Road, Irwin Township, Venango County, PA, the complaint indicates.

Victim #1 related the scrap metal was stolen on June 2, 2022. He estimated the stolen scrap metal to be valued at $500.00. Victim #1 emailed trail camera pictures and photos that were taken when the scrap metal was being stolen, according to the complaint.

A trooper reviewed the pictures taken by Victim #1’s trail camera. The truck in the picture matched the description of the Chevrolet S-10. The Chevrolet S-10 was captured entering Victim #1’s property with an empty utility trailer and later exiting the property with a loaded trailer. The trailer appeared to be loaded with various places of scrap metal, the complaint states.

On June 21, 2022, at approximately 6:36 p.m., the troopers interviewed Victim #3 in his driveway at his residence on Hovis Road, Harrisville, Clinton Township. Victim #3 related he was unaware scrap metal was being stolen from his property until the trooper told him on June 20, 2022. Victim #3 related after being told of the theft, he observed several pieces of various oil well scrap metal parts were stolen from his property, the complaint indicates.

Victim #3 related the stolen oil wall scrap metal parts to be valued at $200.00.

On June 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the troopers were on patrol in a marked patrol unit and in full uniform in the area of Colbert Avenue in Oil City. They observed a female walking south on Colbert Avenue that appeared to be Westervelt. The troopers stopped to talk With the female. It was learned the female knows Westervelt and related Westervelt had called her earlier in the day and stated she is going to “lay low for a while.”

Keith Lee Allen faces the following charges:

Theft of secondary metal, Misdemeanor 1

Resisting arrest, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Venango County Central Court in front of Judge Lowrey.

Michele C. Stella faces the following charges:

Theft of secondary metal, Misdemeanor 1

Resisting arrest, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Venango County Central Court in front of Judge Lowrey.

Paige Westervelt faces the following charges:

Theft of secondary metal, Felony 3 (three counts)

A preliminary arraignment was held on February 28 at 2:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish.

Court records indicate she is free on a $5,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Venango County Central Court in front of Judge Lowrey.

Cheyenne Redmond faces the following charges:

Theft of secondary metal, Felony 3 (three counts)

A preliminary arraignment was held on February 28 at 2:30 p.m. in front of Judge Fish.

Court records indicate she is free on a $5,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Venango County Central Court in front of Judge Lowrey.

