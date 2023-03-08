7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayMostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. North wind around 8 mph.
Thursday NightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 28. North wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.
FridaySnow likely before 10am, then snow, possibly mixed with rain between 10am and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 37. East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday NightRain before 7pm, then snow. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
SaturdayA chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday NightA chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
MondayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday NightA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
TuesdayA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
