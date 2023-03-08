Charlotte A. McCoy, age 85, of Grove City, said, “I hope I wake up and I’m home” meaning Heaven.

Her wish came true on Monday morning, March 6, 2023, when Jesus welcomed her home.

She told us I want you to know I love you all.

Don’t grieve for me because you know where I’ll be walking with Jesus.

Charlotte was born in Hillsboro, KY, on Dec. 8, 1937, to William Burdick and Hazel Glen (Harris) Riggs, siblings, Doug (Shirley), Tom (Mary), David (Judy).

Charlotte was a Lawson, store manager for many years.

She was a graduate of Mercer High School in 1957, and she was a 62-year member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, where she formerly served as a deacon.

Charlotte had a passion for flee markets, yard sales, and her dogs, Butchy, Bubby, and Baby.

Charlotte had a wonderful sense of humor, her beautiful soul that sparkled through her eyes will be missed by her old sweetheart of 63 years, Lee McCoy, whom she married on Aug. 30, 1959.

The happiest time of her life was raising her children, Laurie (Don) Graham, Bonnie Jean, Bob (Nancy), Angie (Jim) Haslet, and David Michael (Holly), seven grandchildren, Brent, Derek, Mandy, Nicole, Matthew, Aubri, and Aimee.

Her favorite charity was St. Jude’s if you would like to honor her.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Funeral Service: Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, 2462 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM.

Visitation Hours: Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Saturday, March 11, 2023, from noon until the time of service at 2:00 PM.

Burial: Woodland Cemetery.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.