DREAM COME TRUE: Union/A-C Valley’s Roxbury Achieves Longtime Goal By Committing to Play Football at Westminster

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Since Skyler Roxbury was a little kid, zipping around his back yard with a football tucked under his arm, his dream has been to play in college.

Not many get that chance. Only 1.9 percent of high school football players get a shot at putting on the shoulder pads at the next level.

Roxbury is thrilled to be among them.

The Union/A-C Valley senior recently committed to play at Westminster College where he’ll have a shot at becoming one of the next great defensive backs at that school.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“I knew the team was good,” Roxbury said. “They just graduated an all-conference safety (Bryce Thomas), so I figured they had good coaching, and it also gives me an opportunity now that they’re gone. Maybe I can step in there next year and see what I can do.”

Roxbury is not one to sit idle.

He wanted to get on the field as quickly as possible. But he also wanted to go to a winning program and Westminster certainly fit that bill.

The Titans were 7-3 last season and 7-2 in the President’s Athletic Conference. They figure to be in the mix again for a conference title in 2023.

“I had another option where I could have pretty much played my freshman year, but I’d rather play for a really good, winning team,” Roxbury said. “Everybody there seemed like they all liked each other. Their energy was high. Everything about it was really great.”

It also helped that Roxbury, a senior at Union High School, has former teammate Caden Rainey waiting for him at Westminster.

“We’re best friends,” Roxbury said. “So that’s another reason.

“It’s been my dream to play college football — football is my favorite sport,” Roxbury added. “I was really hoping I would get a chance and I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

Roxbury was recruited by several Division III schools, namely because of his athleticism and instincts as a defensive back.

As a senior for the Falcon Knights, Roxbury recorded 52 tackles and also intercepted three passes.

As a junior, when Union/A-C Valley came a whisker away from beating Redbank Valley for the District 9 Class A title, Roxbury picked off eight passes, returning two for touchdowns.

He ended his career with 14 interceptions and 94 tackles from his safety position.

“Playing coverage is my favorite; I like interceptions,” Roxbury said, grinning. “But I mean tackles are great, too. Coming up and making a big hit on someone is pretty neat, too.”

Roxbury, who is also a starting guard on the Union boys basketball team, which is hosting Turkeyfoot Valley on Friday in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs, is already working on the things he figures he needs to improve upon to get on the field at Westminster as soon as possible.

He wants to get stronger and has begun hitting the weight room even harder than he usually does. He also wants to work on his quickness.

And his hands.

“I was trying for the school interception record,” Roxbury said. “I came up two short. I was pretty close. I dropped way to many. I should have blown that record out.”

There’s always a record at Westminster to chase.

“When I went to visit Westminster, I was in on a defensive meeting and they were talking about turnovers,” Roxbury said. “They were like, ‘We need turnovers. We get turnovers, we win that game.’ They were also talking about scoring on defense. They said any time the defense scores a touchdown, the chances of winning are 80%. I love that. I love that they want people who can get turnovers.”



