FBI Pledges to Advance Women in Policing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FBI) – The FBI recently signed the 30×30 Pledge that will help improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

As part of its pledge, the FBI will review recruitment, hiring, retention, and promotion policies and procedures to advance our diversity developments.

Currently, women make up 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leaders in the United States. The goal of the 30×30 Initiative is to engage 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030 and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdictions they serve. While 30×30 focuses on advancing women in policing, these principles are applicable to all demographic diversity.

The pledge is the foundational effort of the 30×30 Initiative, a partnership of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations that have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States.

“The FBI is committed to ensuring our work environment supports the recruitment, development, and advancement of our female sworn officers,” says FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This important commitment reflects our continued dedication to bringing more women into our special agent cadre, FBI police, and the FBI’s leadership ranks. We are honored to join more than 260 of our policing partners in making this commitment.”

The 30×30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE).

“We are grateful to the FBI for committing to join this growing movement,” said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30×30 Initiative, chief of staff of the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law, and former policing expert at the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We believe strongly that advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to having more agencies follow the FBI’s lead by signing the pledge and working to improve the representation and experiences of women in policing.”

For more information, visit 30x30initiative.org.

