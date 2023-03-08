Featured Local Job: Full Time Loan Clerk

Top Tier Federal Credit Union, one of Pennsylvania’s leading credit unions, has an immediate opening for a Full Time Loan Clerk.

The ideal candidate is a self-starting team player who has strong communication skills, strong computer skills and is very detail-oriented.

Benefits:

We offer a competitive salary with a generous incentive plan, health insurance, 401k plan, paid time off, paid holidays, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, short term disability and long term disability.

Starting Salary: $32,000 – $35,000 based on experience

Duties and Accountabilities:

Review loan files for accuracy and completeness

Prepare and deliver loan quality control reports

Conduct maintenance on loan files and scan to core system

Monitor and collect delinquent loans and manage asset recovery

Track and maintain collateral on loans of all types

Monitor insurance coverages

Order payment coupon books

Manage credit insurance claims

Deliver electronic files to Credit Reporting Agencies and other recipients

All other duties that may be assigned

Requirements:

Strong organizational and communication skills

Focused and highly detail-oriented

Strong problem solving skills

Self-starter

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office including Excel

Email resume to [email protected]



