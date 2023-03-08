Nancy File Gibbons, 88, of Seneca, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, PA.

She was born on August 30, 1934,in Rouseville, PA, a daughter of the late Gerald and Maude File.

Nancy married Lawrence “Pat” Gibbons on May 18, 1957 and lived a long happy life with him for over 65 years.

She was a high school graduate of Oil City High School and was employed in the traffic department at Quaker State.

She also worked briefly as a secretary for Dale, Woodard, Montgomery and White Law Firm in Franklin.

Nancy attended Franklin First United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed working word search puzzles, baking, shopping, taking family vacations, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and going on adventures with her husband.

She was known as a kind, compassionate, and caring person, always helping others.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence “Pat” Gibbons of Seneca; her children, Holly Lynn Gibbons and Mark Elliott Gibbons; her three grandchildren, Sarah Renee Jarzenski, Nikki Berlin and Shawn Patrick Jarzenski; and her seven grandchildren, Cailynn, Audrina, Madison, Brooklyn, Paisley, Oakleigh and Maxton Daly-Jarzenski; her other many close family members Stewart Berlin, Cindy Gibbons, Kendra Jarzenski, Frank Emanuele, Susan Emanuele Carson, Joseph Emanuele and Amy Emanuele Nixon along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Charles N. File, of Rouseville, PA; her sister, Linda Emanuele of Oil City, PA; her favorite aunt, Kathryn Russell of Rouseville, PA; and her best friend, Janet Neely also of Rouseville PA.

A memorial service for Nancy will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Nancy’s granddaughter, Madison, with down syndrome held a special place in her heart so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, Memorial Scholarship donations, for music programming for special needs children, can be made to Porch Music Store, 1253 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Nancy's Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

