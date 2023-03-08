NEW DETAILS: Area Man Caught Stealing A/C Pump for Girlfriend, Strikes Victim with Vehicle While Fleeing Scene

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have surfaced regarding the case against a local man who was allegedly caught stealing an A/C pump from a private residence in Corsica last Wednesday morning.

Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old James Robert Dunkle, of Oil City, on March 2, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to Olean Road in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of two unknown males taking A/C pumps, condensers, and radios out of junk vehicles around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

The victim told police she stood in front of the actor’s red 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer while she called 9-1-1. Her boss took a photo of the back of the Chevrolet showing the license plate. The photo also shows the victim standing on the front passenger side in a parking lot, the complaint states.

Before the victim could speak to 9-1-1, the actors fled in the Chevrolet, traveling in an unknown direction, and striking the victim, which caused suspected minor injuries, the complaint indicates.

The victim did not know if any items were stolen/damaged by the actors, the complaint notes.

The PA registration of the Chevrolet came back to an Oil City, Venango County address, the complaint states.

Troopers from PSP Franklin spoke to the registered owner of the Chevrolet who explained that she loaned the vehicle to James Robert Dunkle on February 28. She told police Dunkle mentioned needing an A/C pump for his girlfriend’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

It was noted that PSP Franklin troopers are familiar with Dunkle and his girlfriend.

Members from PSP Franklin contacted Dunkle’s girlfriend who stated Dunkle dropped her off at work on the morning of March 1 in a maroon SUV. She stated that he told her he was going to try to find an A/C pump for her vehicle while she was at work. Dunkle was not able to be located, the complaint indicates.

On March 1, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Dunkle called PSP Punxsutawney asking to speak to the investigating trooper who advised Dunkle he needed to conduct an in-person interview with him regarding this incident, the complaint notes.

Dunkle related he would be at PSP Punxsutawney on March 2 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., the complaint states.

On March 1, around 4:15 p.m., members from PSP Franklin conducted a traffic stop on the red Chevrolet Trailblazer. Inside the vehicle was Dunkle and “his friend,” the complaint indicates.

A consent search yielded negative results for car parts relating to this incident, the complaint notes.

The friend was arrested for drug possession and then transported to PSP Franklin. Members from PSP Franklin conducted a video interview with “the friend,” and he related he was with Dunkle in the junkyard. The friend further related he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Chevrolet while Dunkle drove away during the confrontation with the victim, the complaint states.

On March 2, around 7:30 a.m., Dunkle called PSP Punxsutawney and related he was not coming in for the interview, the complaint indicates.

Dunkle was arraigned at 3:17 p.m. on Friday, March 3, on the following charges in front of Judge Bazylak:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Trespass By Motor Vehicle-Private Road/Driveway, Summary

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

He is currently free after posting $30,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

