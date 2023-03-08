New York Times Talks with Locals on Impact of Higher Ed Changes and Consolidations

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When a reporter from the national New York Times visits a small community like Clarion, the visit itself becomes news.

(Pictured above: Lydia DePillis, a business reporter for the New York Times, interviewed locals at Michelle’s Cafe on Main Street in Clarion.)

When a photographer from the New York Times visits the following week, it becomes even bigger news.

Lydia DePillis, a business reporter for the New York Times, visited here last week to look at the impact of changing trends in higher education, including the consolidation of existing universities such as Clarion, California, and Edinboro into Penn West University.

She also visited two other universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).

Enrollment decreases are taking place at many schools and the Times is taking a look at the “big” picture, according to Clarion Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson.



Vinson, a graduate of Clarion University and business owner in addition to serving as mayor, was one of the community members who talked with DePillis.

Jim Geiger, PennWest-Clarion Campus Administrator, said the university did not talk to the reporter but did advise the photographer that the campus was on Spring Break and the campus might look a little empty.

“The Times talked with people at PASSHE because they talked to at least two other campuses as they came across the state. I believe she’s interviewing people connected with the state schools throughout Pennsylvania and wasn’t only focused only on Clarion,” Vinson told exploreClarion.com.

“Higher ed integrations are going on nationwide, and they’re affecting local towns.”

The reporter asked about the community and Vincent said she had many different ties to the university and community and as mayor, they are sometimes a bit blurry but she was proud of the community and Pennwest-Clarion.

“I am seeing fewer customers in my shop (The Fulmer House) and that is something that may carry over into the town’s other businesses.”

Vinson said her view is that the state has dropped the ball in doing what they were supposed to do with the state schools which is to provide affordable education.

“They’re not funding schools the way they used to, and when I went to Clarion there was probably about maybe a maximum of 3500 students, but it was a thriving school, we had tons of majors, we had good faculty, a lot of great programs a lot of activities on campus. We didn’t need 7,000 students to be a thriving campus, but it was affordable and we had people coming here.”

Vinson explains that one way to get enrollment up is to make the cost affordable to out-of-state students.

“I don’t like this narrative that fewer kids are graduating from high school, and we have more competition, but you’re trying to get 7,000 students here again and that was such an anomaly. Unless you’re going to make it affordable for out-of-state students, we’re not going to get anywhere close to that.

“When you cut back on what’s offered, you’re cutting back on the number of kids students who might consider coming here. They don’t have the programs that kids want. I’m putting this at the feet of the legislature and the board in Harrisburg that are making these decisions when it comes to what it costs.”

Vinson said her father Bill Fulmer, a retired business professor at Clarion, always encouraged more programs and questioned why tuition was so expensive for out-of-state students.

“These kids have families that are going to come to visit them, they’re going to come out of state, they’re going to stay in the hotels, they’re going to the restaurants, and they’re going to go shopping,” said Vinson. “This also benefits the greater community.”

The history of enrollment concern was chronicled in an October 13, 2022 story in Higher Ed Dive.

“Enrollment continues to fall in Pennsylvania’s network of state-owned universities, prompting doubts that the system’s controversial merger of six institutions into two will actually remedy its entrenched financial problems.”

PASSHE’s enrollment dropped from almost 88,700 students last year to about 84,600 in Fall 2022.

The drop comes more than a year after consolidating two sets of institutions: California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities merged to create Pennsylvania Western University, and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities became Commonwealth University.

However, the most pronounced enrollment drops this fall occurred at one of the two new consolidated institutions, PennWest. It experienced a nearly 12 percent student decline, in comparison to the three universities that were merged to form it.

Clarion’s total headcount enrollment was 3,922, and full-time equivalent enrollment was 3,070.

