Redbank Valley’s Harmon, C-L’s Hesdon Earn KSAC MVP Nods

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The legend of Mylee Harmon began well before she stepped on a high school basketball court.

Stories of her skills preceded her.

Gifted beyond her years. Wise, too. Polished.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon brings the ball up the court/photo by Angie Rearick)

When she entered her first varsity game for Redbank Valley last season as a freshman, it was clear she was going to be an impact player for the Bulldogs for four years.

The only question was just how good could she be.

She’s only gotten better.

This sophomore year has been a coronation of sorts for the point guard. Harmon is averaging 21 points, 5.8 steals, and 4.4 assists per game. Just 53 games into her career, she’s already creeping up on 1,000 in her career.

She’s arguably one of the best players in the state on one of the best Class 2A teams in the Commonwealth.

Harmon has earned her crown, helping lead Redbank to Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference and District 9 championships so far.

Late on Tuesday night as the conference all-star teams were announced, she was named the KSAC girls MVP.

“It means a lot to me, especially getting it as only a sophomore,” Harmon said. “I know if I keep working, I have a shot at this the next two years, too.”

Harmon, though, wasn’t necessarily expecting an MVP so soon in her career, especially with a senior on her own team in Alivia Huffman who is also having a standout campaign.

Besides, Huffman won the conference MVP award last season and certainly didn’t do anything this year to relinquish it. She has put up 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.8 assists each night.

Harmon was just that extraordinary.

“It definitely makes it sweeter because (Alivia and I) are like a powerhouse together,” Harmon said. “I wouldn’t be able to do the things I do without her and she wouldn’t without me, so both of us getting (an MVP) is something really special. I couldn’t have done this without all of my teammates.”

Huffman made the first team and another Bulldog, senior guard Caylen Rearick, was a third-team selection for 25-1 Redbank, which will host Serra Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Harmon said that she made a big leap between last year and this year because she began trusting herself.

“I think I’ve grown a lot IQ-wise and confidence-wise since last year,” Harmon said. “I’ve gotten better at trusting my instincts and making the decision in a short amount of time for what’s best for my team.”

On the boys’ side, another well-rounded guard earned an MVP nod.



(Clarion-Limestone senior guard Jordan Hesdon goes up for a shot/photo by Diane Lutz)

Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon earned the conference’s top honor.

Hesdon is the catalyst for the balanced and dangerous Lions’ offense.

The senior averages 14.2 points to go with 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.9 steals per game for Clarion-Limestone (25-2), which will host Bishop Canevin in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

One of his Lion teammates, sophomore guard Jase Ferguson, was a first-team selection.

“It means so much to me,” Hesdon said. “At the beginning of the season, I never could’ve imagined that I would be in this position. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and, of course, my teammates, who have worked incredibly hard to win both the KSAC and D9, and have made this year a season to remember.”

KSAC GIRLS

MVP

Mylee Harmon (Redbank Valley)

FIRST TEAM

Alivia Huffman (Redbank Valley)

Catherine Kelly (Moniteau)

Natalie Bowser (Keystone)

Chloe Fritch (Karns City)

Lily Homan (North Clarion)

SECOND TEAM

Lauren Lutz (North Clarion)

Kendall Sankey (Moniteau)

Brooklynn Taylor (Karns City)

Emma Dailey (Karns City)

Sophie Babington (Clarion)

THIRD TEAM

Caylen Rearick (Redbank Valley)

Davina Pry (Moniteau)

Taylor Alston (Clarion)

Kendell Findlay (Cranberry)

Alex Leadbetter (Clarion-Limestone)

KSAC BOYS

MVP

Jordan Hesdon (Clarion-Limestone)

FIRST TEAM

Aiden Hartle (North Clarion)

Devon Lauer (Clarion)

Taite Beighley (Karns City)

Micah Rupp (Karns City)

Jase Ferguson (Clarion-Limestone)

SECOND TEAM

Owen Clouse (Redbank Valley)

Cole Henry (Keystone)

Payton Johnston (Union)

Jay Clover (A-C Valley)

Zander Laughlin (Union)

THIRD TEAM

Alex Preston (A-C Valley)

David Dessicino (Moniteau)

Gabe Simko (Clarion)

Tyler Albright (Keystone)

Chason Delarosa-Rugg (Moniteau)

