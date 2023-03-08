Top Tier Federal Credit Union Scholarship Application Deadline Approaching
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Top Tier Federal Credit Union will be awarding five $1,000 scholarships.
The deadline to submit an application is March 31, 2023. Scholarship winners will be announced in May.
Eligibility:
- Applicant must be a member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union;
- Applicant must be enrolled to attend a post-secondary institution for the upcoming school year;
- Applicants may be enrolled to attend an accredited four-year college, graduate school, business school, technical school, trade school, or community college; and
- Applicant must have maintained a 2.0 or higher QPA, “C” grade average, or 80 percent grade average (current high school or college).
Application Requirements
- Submit a complete Scholarship Application Form.
- Provide a current transcript.
Submission Deadline: March 31, 2023
Complete details and application forms are available online at https://toptierfcu.org/services/scholarships/.
