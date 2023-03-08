State Police Calls: Burglary Investigation Underway in Farmington Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Burglary Investigation Underway in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

This incident remains open, pending further investigation.

Cash Stolen From Clarion Woman at Walmart

PSP Clarion investigated a theft at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, March 8, a known 58-year-old Rimersburg woman stole $20.00 at 1:49 p.m. on February 14.

Police say the victim is a 63-year-old Clarion woman.

No further details were released.

