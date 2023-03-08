 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Burglary Investigation Underway in Farmington Township

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CarAcademy (1) (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Burglary Investigation Underway in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

This incident remains open, pending further investigation.

Cash Stolen From Clarion Woman at Walmart

PSP Clarion investigated a theft at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, March 8, a known 58-year-old Rimersburg woman stole $20.00 at 1:49 p.m. on February 14.

Police say the victim is a 63-year-old Clarion woman.

No further details were released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.