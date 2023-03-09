7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayMostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
TonightA chance of snow after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
FridaySnow. High near 36. East wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday NightSnow, mainly before 1am. Low around 26. North wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
SaturdayA chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Sunday NightSnow likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
MondaySnow likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday NightA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
TuesdayA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 35.
