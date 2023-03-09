A-C Valley Senior & 4-H Member Avah Burke Recognized for Leadership Skills

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – More than 280 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the 2023 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference from February 3-5, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.

The 2023 PA 4-H State Council was inducted at the 2023 State Leadership Conference. The members will serve a one-year term.

In addition to hosting leadership-oriented workshops and recognizing Pennsylvania 4-H state-level award winners, the conference unveiled the new Pennsylvania 4-H State Council team.

The council is a premier group of young people selected from around the state as the official spokespeople for the Pennsylvania 4-H program. Throughout the next year of their term, these individuals will represent the program at industry gatherings, plan state-level events, and attend 4-H activities and meetings around the state:

— Colby Carreon, of Lawrence County, president.

Carreon is a senior at Blackhawk High School. He participates in the Lawrence County Baby Beef club with market steer projects. “4-H has taught me much about public speaking,” Carreon said. “If not for the program teaching me this, I would not be where I am today.” He plans to either become a professional welder or drive trucks focusing on agriculture. He is the son of Mike and Kelly Carreon of Enon Valley.

— Kera Bentz, of Juniata County, secretary.

Bentz is a homeschooled senior. She is involved in many 4-H clubs, including a cake decorating club, a seeing eye puppy club, and Big Dreamers Livestock club where she participates in dairy, dairy beef, rabbit and goat projects. Bentz also serves on county council. Other projects include archery, expressive art, gardening, sewing, theater arts, photography, cooking and baking, and hiking and the outdoors.

“4-H has taught me what it means to be a great leader,” Bentz said. “This is a skill I use daily and will continue to use. 4-H also helped me open up and express my creative skills.” Bentz plans to take a gap year before college, followed by Penn State for law school with a year studying abroad in Scotland. Bentz is the daughter of Karen and Steve Bentz of Richfield.

— Garrett Franck, of Union County, communications committee.

Franck is a junior at Mifflinburg Area High School. A club officer in the Good Time 4-H Club, he participates in leathercraft, archery, public speaking, expressive arts, wildlife and forestry, animal science, kitchen fun with physics, and fun with kitchen chemistry. He also competes in air rifle and air pistol with the Buffalo Valley Sharpshooters. As a member of the Big Dreamers 4-H Club, he works with market steer, market swine and dairy beef. Franck serves on the Union County Teen Council.

“One of the skills that 4-H has taught me is public speaking,” Franck said. “This has brought me out of my comfort zone but opened so many doors for me. While I have more to learn, I am more confident in my ability to talk in front of groups of people and get my point across. It has made me knock on doors and give presentations on topics I feel strongly about to local and state government officials as well as do research to make sure my facts are correct.”

Franck plans to attend Penn State and obtain a degree in accounting with a minor in risk management. “Within my county 4-H program, my plan is to start a wildlife and forestry club to prepare members at a younger age to appreciate nature and to encourage them to study for the state and national contests,” he said.

Franck is the son of Joshua and Barbara Franck of Mifflinburg.

— Avah Burke, of Clarion County, events committee.

Burke is a senior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. A member of the Venango County Wild Hogs club, Burke’s projects include beef and swine. She also serves on the Venango County Teen Council and the Clarion County Teen Council.

PHOTO: Avah Burke, Clarion and Venango County 4-H Member was inducted on the PA State 4-H Council.

“4-H has taught me leadership, citizenship and life skills that I will carry throughout my life,” Burke said. “One skill would be my teamwork and ability to work in a group fairly, discuss everyone’s ideas, and let them play to their own strengths along with my own to achieve common goals.”

She plans to attend Penn State and major in animal science and business. She also hopes to own a small hobby farm and raise and sell show stock. Burke is the daughter of John and Stacy Burke of Emlenton.

At the recent Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference, 21 4-H’ers received Diamond Clover Awards, the highest achievement possible in the Pennsylvania 4-H program.

The Clover Award Program encourages 4-H members to explore new projects and activities that will help them acquire the seven leadership life skills: communicating; decision making and problem solving; getting along with others; learning to learn; managing; understanding self; and working in groups. Engagement with the Clover Award Program is generally a multiyear process and consists of planning and implementing a service-learning project in the community.

“Now more than ever, the skills learned as 4-H’ers are needed all over our world,” said Jeanette Stackhouse, 4-H teen program manager with Penn State Extension. “We are delighted to see so much thought and effort go into these projects that make a great impact on the 4-H’er’s local community.”

4-H’ers from the following counties received Diamond Awards:

Bradford County

— Andrew Houseknecht organized an environmental day and fishing derby at a local state park to teach youth about water conservation, erosion, marine biology, geology and raptors.

Bucks County

— Katherine Fogel created a sensory trail for therapeutic riders of all ages at the TaKE Center, an equine assisted therapy program.

— Cora Stine carried out a project called “Kinder-garden,” and brought moveable raised garden beds to local schools for hands-on learning.

Chester County

— Melissa Griswold educated third graders about local agriculture industries with an interactive presentation.

— Sophie Griswold aimed to help the public understand the daily life of farmers and how cows experience the world differently from people. She conducted research on cows’ senses and created infographics, posters and educational videos.

— Melissa Johnson worked with local businesses, individuals and 4-H clubs to send homemade gifts to the families of deployed military personnel.

Crawford County

— Katherine Arnett set up a meet-and-greet for families and children to get to know their local first responders in a non-emergent situation.

Lancaster County

— Caleb Miller installed livestock gates on the cattle barn at the Elizabethtown Fair to protect the safety of the cattle and bystanders.

Lebanon County

— Jolene Bomgardner aimed to convey the importance of full-fat dairy products for growing children. She worked with her school to make whole milk available in the lunch line.

Mifflin County

— Barry Decker gave presentations on safe practices while riding and driving along equine on a roadway.

Montgomery County

— Abigail Holmberg taught children aged 8-12 to sew reusable snack bags, pillowcases, stuffed animals and scrunchies. Some attendees donated the pillowcases they made to children with cancer through the “Ryan’s Cases for Smiles” program.

Montour County

— Damian Brown rebuilt the 4-H storage closet at the Montour County Fair.

— Elaina Tyson sent gift boxes to soldiers oversees to help bring awareness to how many soldiers in the community were serving.

Perry County

— Ashleigh Rogers worked in a local park to update the basketball courts, clean up garbage, replace the benches and update the bat box. With the help of a local environmental scientist, she also informed the community about the importance of bats.

Schuylkill County

— Hannah Burke worked closely with 4-H and school staff to revitalize the Blue Mountain High School greenhouse, starting a 4-H club to grow the garden and donate some of the plants to a local nursing home.

— Molly Coyle organized fundraisers to support a local German shepherd rescue and educate her community about animal science, animal science careers and the Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue’s mission.

Somerset County

— Jennifer Countryman worked with the Grove Association and Penn State Extension Master Gardeners to establish a pollinator garden and educate her community about the importance of pollinators.

— Dustin Green worked with his 4-H club and Pennsylvania Game Commission officers to provide more nesting boxes for bluebirds, an endangered native bird of America.

— Sami Jo Hayman partnered with the Red Cross to coordinate a blood drive and provide education on the importance of donating blood, the criteria for blood donation and the types of recipients it helps.

Union County

— Garrett Franck worked with local community members to create a “Give and Take Free Food Pantry and Library.”

Venango County

— Kaylee Knapp taught kindergarteners and their families about the local dairy industry with a variety of educational activities and handouts.

PHOTO: Kaylee Knapp receiving her Diamond Clover Award. Kaylee Knapp (left) Diamond Clover Recipient and Jordan Armagost (right) 2022 PA 4-H State Council Member.

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.

