Citizens’ Input Helps Clarion Borough Prepare Final Design for Sunset Drive Storm Sewer Project

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council has finalized a design for the Sunset Drive storm sewer project with the assistance from local residents.

“Thank you to the Gatesmans for working on the Sunset (Drive) final design,” Clarion Borough Board Member and Chairman of the Stormwater Authority Ben Aaron said during the council’s meeting on Wednesday evening.

“It’s always good to have the community together…who have their eyes on it as it happens. It’s hard for us sometimes to catch it while the “river’s flowing.’”

Council approved the final redesign with a unanimous vote, and they will now submit it to the Commonwealth for approval.

“The final redesign is really a fine-tuning of our plan,” Public Works Foreman Todd Colosimo added. “It had a lot of citizen input on there…actually walking the site. So, there’s total buy-in in that project.”

Subsequently, council approved a submission of a time extension request until October 30, 2023, for the PA Small Water and Sewer Program.

In July, council voted to abandon a grant-funded storm sewer project on Tippin Drive in favor of “a more pressing issue” on Sunset Drive.

The project on Tippin Drive–aimed at repairing multiple sewer issues–was being funded by a PA Small Water and Sewer Grant. Nevertheless, the funding was switched to a redesigned project regarding the issues on Sunset Drive where numerous yards, sidewalks, and streets have flooded due to sewer complications.

The vote caused unrest among borough residents.

The discussion was brought forth during council’s September meeting by a group of residents of University Manor (aka Tippin Drive) who shared concerns about the quality of Gemmell Drive, Tippin Drive, and other roads in the neighborhood.

Four residents spoke, including Todd Glenn, who stated that council is “kicking the can down the road,” and that they’ve neglected the University Manor issues “for years.”

Clarion Borough submitted its application in December 2019 for a $424,443.00 grant to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program with a $74,902.00 local match for a project that would address stormwater problems in the borough—two of which include Tippin Drive and Sunset Drive.

In other business, council approved the following items:

– Next Step’s Special Event request for Walk for Life to be held on May 20, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., contingent upon following COVID-19 guidelines;

– Delta Zeta’s Special Event request for Turtle Trot 5K to be held on April 23, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, contingent upon following COVID-19 guidelines;

– Payment to Kroh Roofing, Inc., Invoice #2723 in the amount of $6,000.00 for the Clarion Borough Contract 2022-4 Fire Department Parapet Repair Project, contingent upon submission of close-out documents and one-year maintenance bond;

– Proposal of Tri-County Industries to supply dumpsters for Clean-Up Day to be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.;

– Appoint George Shirey as an Alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term to expire March 7, 2026; and

– Permission for Todd Colosimo to complete necessary procurement tasks for the installation of a replacement picnic shelter/pavilion at the Paul A. Weaver Community Park, including the development of specifications and public bidding.

