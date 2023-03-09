Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butter Pound Cake

It bakes to a beautiful golden brown, and it’s definitely a keeper!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



1 teaspoon vanilla extract5 large eggs2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon baking powder1/8 teaspoon salt3 tablespoons water

GARNISH, optional:

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 package of fresh rosemary sprigs

1/4 cup sugar, divided

1/4 cup fresh cranberries

2 tablespoons fresh blueberries

Confectioners’ sugar, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan.

-Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla and eggs, one at a time. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to creamed mixture alternately with water, beating after each addition.

Transfer to prepared pan.

-Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 50-55 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan; cool completely on a wire rack.

-If desired, for garnish, place corn syrup in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, for 10 seconds or until warm. Brush corn syrup lightly over the rosemary. Sprinkle sugar to coat; place on waxed paper to dry. Reheat the remaining corn syrup until warm; gently toss cranberries and blueberries in the syrup. Toss in the remaining sugar to coat.

-Place on waxed paper; let stand until set, about 1 hour.

-Just before serving, top the cake with sugared rosemary and berries. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar.

