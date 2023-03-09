Clarion-Limestone Elementary, Kindergarten Registration Dates Announced

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone Elementary will be registering children for the 2023-2024 kindergarten program.

There will be a Parent/Guardian meeting in the elementary at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. Parents may pick up their registration packets at this meeting.

March 30 and March 31 are the dates for parents to bring their children to the school for registration. Each day is designated for a different township and borough.

The morning hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the afternoon hours are 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for both days.

– Thursday, March 30: Clarion and Millcreek Townships and Strattanville Borough

– Friday, March 31: Limestone and Union Townships and Corsica Borough

Registration will also include first graders for the 2022-2023 school term who are not attending kindergarten classes this year.

To be eligible to enroll in kindergarten, a child must be 5 years of age prior to July 1st, 2023. Parents must submit child’s birth certificate document as proof of age and a utility bill to document proof of residency in the district.

Your child is required to have all immunizations completed and proof must be submitted during registration. The requirements for attendance in all grades are as follows:

4 doses of – DtaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis – 1 dose on or after 4th birthday);

4 doses of – IPV (polio-4th dose on or after 4th birthday and at least 6 months after previous dose given);

2 doses of – MMR (measles, mumps, rubella);

3 doses of – hepatitis B; and

2 doses of – varicella (chickenpox) vaccine or evidence of immunity.

The only exemptions to the school laws for immunizations are medical reasons, religious beliefs, or philosophical/strong moral or ethical convictions. Statements of exemption must be provided in writing. If your child is exempt from immunizations, he or she may be removed from school during an outbreak.

