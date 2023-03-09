CNET Busts Local Couple for Allegedly Selling Meth to Confidential Informant in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is facing felony drug charges after CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) reportedly conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from their Clarion Borough residence.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Stephen Edward Wensel and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Nicole Ace, both of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, from Stephen Edward Wensel and Kaitlyn Nicole Ace on April 28, 2022, in exchange for $200.00 in pre-recorded U.S. Currency.

CNET utilized a Confidential Informant (C.I.) to execute this controlled purchase which occurred in Clarion Township, Clarion County, the complaint states.

On April 28, 2022, around 9:51 p.m., police obtained photographs of Facebook Messenger messages between Ace and the C.I., arranging for the sale of methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

An officer provided the C.I. with $200.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency at 9:56 p.m., the complaint notes.

The C.I. entered the South 3rd Avenue entrance of the residence at 10:15 p.m. Wensel exited the entrance of the residence at 11:16 p.m. and walked south on South 3rd Avenue, using the flashlight on his phone. Wensel walked approximately 20 feet in front of an officer’s undercover vehicle at 11:18 p.m., where officers were able to make a positive identification. The area was illuminated by artificial lighting as Wensel continued past the officers’ location into an apartment complex located on South 2nd Avenue, according to the complaint.

Wensel exited the apartment complex at 11:21 p.m., walked north on South 3rd Avenue, and entered back into the residence at 11:23 p.m. The C.I. exited the residence at 11:31 p.m., entered back into the undercover vehicle, and turned over a ziplock bag of methamphetamine, the complaint notes.

The C.I. detailed that he/she reached out to Ace for the purpose of purchasing methamphetamine. Ace wanted to know how much money the C.I. had, who advised $200.00. ACE contacted the C.I. on Facebook Messenger and advised him/her to come over to the residence. The C.I. confirmed with Ace that it is the same residence the C.I. had come to previously. The C.I. advised that a known male, Wensel, and Ace were present at the residence, the complaint states.

The C.I. advised that Wensel left the residence to pick up methamphetamine. Once Wensel arrived back at the residence, he provided the C.I. with the methamphetamine, and the C.I. provided Wensel with the $200.00, the complaint indicates.

Ace was arraigned on the following charges at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in front of Judge Quinn:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Ace faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 28, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Wensel faces the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.