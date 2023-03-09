 

Woman Accused of Sending Threatening & Lewd Voicemails to Custodian of Her Children Held for Court

Thursday, March 9, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavel-pale (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old woman accused of sending threatening voicemail messages to the custodian of her children was held for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Jolene N. Solomon, of McDonald, Pa. and formerly of Clarion County, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Stalking – Repeatedly Communication To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicates Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Solomon is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Her case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 19 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Details of the case:

On August 8, 2022, PSP Clarion initiated an investigation into allegations of harassment and terroristic threats that occurred at a residence in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

A known victim reported that she received multiple harassing/threatening voicemail messages from 39-year-old Jolene Solomon since December 24, 2021, according to the complaint.

According to the victim, the harassment and threats began soon after she was granted legal custody of Solomon’s children. Additionally, the victim expressed concerns about the safety of herself and the children. The victim related that the defendant’s actions were unpredictable and threatening, the complaint states.

A PSP Clarion Trooper reviewed the recordings of the voicemail messages that the victim received.

According to the complaint, there were 22 audio recordings (voicemails). In context, the voice messages contained harassing, threatening, and derogatory remarks, the complaint indicates.

The complaint contained three transcripts of voicemails sent by Solomon to the victim, which included lewd comments and threats.

In one of the transcripts, Solomon allegedly threatened, “there are people coming to get my children. You will be held accountable. You are not getting away with this.”

In another transcript, Solomon allegedly threatened, “(Victim) this is your last chance. You have a chance to give me my children back, or I am going to go ahead and send people to go collect my children. Whether it’s from your home, whether they’re at Walmart, friends’ houses, or whether they’re at school…I will have people come and physically remove my children, and I will make sure you receive the death penalty in the court of law Tik-Tok (expletive).”

Charges were filed against Solomon on February 8, 2023, in Judge Schill’s office.


