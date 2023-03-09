Featured Local Job: Deputy Chief Assessor

Clarion County is looking to hire a full time Deputy Chief Assessor.

POSITION: Deputy Chief Assessor, Full-Time, non-exempt 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Assessment, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30/hr.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2023

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: High school diploma or equivalent required with three to five years’ experience in Assessment of Real Estate Property for Tax Purposes.

Licenses required: CPE (Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator), or equivalent IAAO certification or other state certification and the ability to immediately acquire a CPE. Must maintain license and fulfill mandatory education courses required and approved by Pennsylvania Department of State – Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. Must possess valid driver’s license.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To assist in the evaluation of all real estate/property, building and improvements and transfer of ownership of properties in accordance with applicable state and county regulations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

1. Assesses all residential, commercial, and industrial properties, both new and improved on a yearly contact basis.

2. Acts on behalf of Chief Assessor during his/her absence.

3. Assists in the field inspection in the valuation of land, buildings, and improvements within the County.

4. Reviews, analyzes and values industrial, commercial, and exempt properties.

5. Assists general public, abstractors, surveyors and attorneys with tax questions and directions.

6. Assures that proper procedures are carried out in field inspections, valuations of land, buildings, and improvements.

7. Interacts with external companies, agencies, staff and internal County and state departments and offices.

8. Utilizes computer and other office equipment as necessary to perform essential job duties.

9. Performs all the duties of a field assessor.

10. Processes and maintains all mobile home court records monthly.

11. Researches, develops, and implements procedures to verify current sales and transactions in the county monthly.

12. Maintains all permit logs and field files.

13. Assists and trains field staff in better time management for zones and data collection procedures.

14. Assists in data entry responsibilities as needed.

15. Assists the Chief Assessor in any capacity needed.

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB:

1. Attends meetings, training, and in-services as required.

2. Performs other job-related duties as required.

3. Attends appeal hearings as needed.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives occasional instruction and minimal supervision from the Chief Assessor regarding daily work duties.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provides direct supervision to the position of Field Assessor. Supervises assessment office in Chief Assessor’s absence.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

1. Works indoor and outdoor.

2. May be exposed to adverse environmental conditions, such as dirt, dust, pollen, odors, wetness, humidity, rain, snow, fumes, animals, insects, temperature, and noise extremes.

3. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways.

4. Works daily with irate public.

PHYSICAL/MENTAL CONDITIONS:

1. Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

2. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday.

3. Tasks require the ability to exert very moderate physical effort, typically involving some combination of stooping, kneeling, crouching, and crawling, and may involve some lifting, carrying, pushing and/or pulling objects and materials of moderate weight (12-20 pounds).

4. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of position.

5. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

6. Must be able to travel to diverse locations throughout the County.

QUALIFICATIONS:





KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Must be able to speak and comprehend the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential functions of the job.

2. Must be able to follow oral and written instructions.

3. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills.

4. Must possess the ability to function independently, to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others.

5. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality regarding client information and records.

6. Must possess technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed.

7. Must possess above average math skills.

8. Must possess good map-reading abilities and the ability to navigate accordingly.

9. Must possess a willingness to travel as needed to carry out essential job duties.

10. Must be capable of entering construction sites and/or rugged or remote terrain areas during various weather conditions for visual site assessment and valuation efforts.

11. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action.

12. Must possess knowledge of state and county laws, regulations and policies governing real property appraisal.

13. Must possess ability and skill to properly evaluate all types of property for tax purposes.

14. Must possess the ability to gather and analyze relevant data and to prepare logical and concise reports on property values.

15. Must possess the ability to explain/interpret assessment/appraisal procedures and to interact with the public in an appropriate and effective manner.

HOW TO APPLY:















WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



