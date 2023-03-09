GIANT STEP: Several District 9 Wrestlers Alive in Chase for Titles After First Day at PIAA Wresting Tournament



HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It was an impressive day for some of the most impressive wrestlers in District 9.

(Pictured above, Cranberry 107-pounder Dalton Wenner/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Cranberry 107-pound freshman Dalton Wenner and Port Allegany’s undefeated heavyweight Carson Neely both recorded convincing decisions at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Giant Center.

Wenner, the District 9 and Northwest Regional champion, cruised to a 7-0 decision over Jacob Sombronski of United.

Neely, who came into the tournament as one of only four undefeated wrestlers in 2A at 33-0, mauled Joe Baronick of Burgettstown on the way to a 7-1 victory. The only point Neely surrendered was an escape with seven seconds remaining in the third period.

Brookville 189-pound senior Jackson Zimmerman was in a scoreless bout with Jason Singer of Faith Christian before he was able to get a reversal and a pin at the 5:17 mark.

Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick also moved on at 114 pounds by earning a 7-1 decision over Easton Mull of Chestnut Ridge.

Clearfield’s Brady Collins earned a hard-fought 4-1 win over Ethan Kolb of Benton at 139 and Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius emerged with a 3-1 victory over Jackson Rush of West Perry with a late third-period takedown.

Neely could be heading for a showdown with Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg, who also entered the tournament undefeated at 30-0.

Those two heavyweights could square off for the state title on Saturday should they both win two more bouts.

Northwestern’s Sierra Chiesa made PIAA wrestling history at 107, becoming the first female to win a bout, earning an 8-5 win over Andrew Coriaty of Oswayo Valley in the consolation round.

Chiesa, the first female to ever qualify for the state tournament, lost her opening match 6-5.

