Linda Jean (Johnston) Osterberg, 79, of Marble passed away on March 8, 2023 at her home.

She was born May 6, 1943 in Conneaut, Ohio and graduated from Conneaut High School in 1961.

Following high school, she attended Edinboro University and received a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in elementary education.

Linda taught 4th grade in the Northwestern School District for 30 years and additional years teaching special education in Girard.

After 34 years in the education field, Linda and her husband retired and moved to their beautiful farm in Marble.

Linda was a member of Grace E.C. Church in Knox and was the organist for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Lowell Johnson & Bessie Lois (Mosher) Johnston; brother, Larry Lowell Johnston; and her son, David Lowell Osterberg.

Linda will be greatly missed by her family, which includes: David C. Osterberg, whom she married April 3, 1965; brother, William Johnston (Betsy); daughter, Violet Hastings (Robert); grandchildren, Kelly Crago (Allen), Kimberly Beverly (John), Kaitlin Fic, Rebecca Hastings, Christina Hastings; daughter-in-law, Heather Osterberg; grandchildren, Annabelle Kindle (Cody), Emma Osterberg; 13 great grandchildren; and many extended family members.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

A Celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 @ 3:00 p.m. at Saint Michael’s Parish Hall, 18668 Route 208, Fryburg, PA followed by a dinner.

Friends and family who may wish to send flowers/memorials may do so at Saint Michael’s Parish Hall between 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday or directly to the family and also by visiting www.goblefh.net.

