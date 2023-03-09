Man Charged With Attempting to Place $1 Barcodes on Fishing Equipment at Walmart Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 56-year-old man for allegedly altering price tags at Walmart were waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charge against 56-year-old William Kent Abrego Jr., of Levittown, Bucks County, Pa., were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Retail Theft – Alter Label/Pricing Marking, Misdemeanor 1

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Abrego is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion responded to Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in response to a report of retail theft on September 2.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion located the actor–identified as William Kent Abrego Jr.–in the parking lot.

In Abrego’s shopping cart, troopers found two Max Pro Fishing Reels with altered price tags, the complaint states.

The packaging of each Max Pro fishing reel was marked with a price tag for items of lesser value. The first tag was for a cup, while the second was for a bowl, both of which were valued at fifty cents, the complaint indicates.

The cart also contained a fishing lure, which was not paid for on Abrego’s receipt, the complaint notes.

State Police in Clarion obtained a copy of the Walmart surveillance video on October 25 which shows Abrego approach the self-checkout register and scan three Max Pro Fishing Reels; however, only one of the fishing reels was scanned using the correct UPC/barcode, according to the complaint.

The other two Max Pro fishing reels were scanned with their UPC facing away from the register, and they rang up as a plastic bowl and a plastic cup, the complaint states.

Abrego then failed to scan a fishing lure that was inside his shopping cart before attempting to leave the store, the complaint indicates.

Considering the $1.00 Abrego paid for the plastic bowl and cup, the total value of the items stolen is $181.74, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Abrego on November 23, 2022, in Judge Schill’s office.

