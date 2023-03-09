PennDOT Urges Drivers to Use Caution, Avoid Unnecessary Travel During Wintry Weather Conditions

CLARION CO., Pa. — With periods of possible snow in the forecast for portions of the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.

“Friday’s expected precipitation and overall weather forecast are a good reminder that we are still in the midst of winter despite the warmer than usual temperatures we’ve had for a lot of the year. Drivers should take note,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT Assistant District Executive – Maintenance. “PennDOT will be doing its part. Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply in the region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties and our crews will be working overnight and through the morning, as needed, to keep the roads safe and passable.”

Roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With temperatures expected to be fluctuate around the freezing point, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Drivers should leave plenty of space–six car lengths–when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

For motorists who are traveling during times of snow or sleet, PennDOT offers this advice:

– Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

– Turn on your headlights.

– Stay in your lane.

– Increase your following distance.

– Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

– Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

– Use defroster and wipers.

– Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

– During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

– Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.

– Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

– Give ample room for plow truck drivers to treat the roadways and never pass between two trucks operating in a plow line.

– Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

Motorists should do their part to prepare for potential wintry weather by allowing additional time in their commute and ensuring they have supplies in their vehicles, including food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, windshield brush and scraper, and any specialized items like medications or baby and pet supplies.

For more information on PennDOT’s winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department’s winter website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

