Police Seeking Information Leading to Person Responsible for Scattering Garbage in Allegheny Township

Thursday, March 9, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

coffeetogo-g1b0323228_1920 (1)ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of garbage scattering in Allegheny Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the area of Tionesta Road and Pithole Road in Allegheny Township, Venango County, for a report of scattering rubbish at 1:18 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

Police say responding troopers spoke with the complainant, who stated that they discovered piles of garbage on the property that someone had been dumping.

The complainant indicated that some of the garbage had reached the waterway, police say.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596 and refer to incident number PA23-277285.


