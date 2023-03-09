A Special Delivery… Nevaeh Elizabeth Rose Ditty
A Special Delivery… Nevaeh Elizabeth Rose Ditty!
Tiffany Ditty and Brandon Ditty, of Clarion, welcomed their fourth child, Nevaeh Elizabeth Rose Ditty.
Nevaeh was born on Friday, March 3, at 11:55 p.m. at UPMC Northwest. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
At home, Sawyer, Bentleigh, and Tanner are awaiting the arrival of their new baby sister!
