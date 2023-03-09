SPONSORED: New Vendors & Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op This Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall has added some great new vendors and has an auction scheduled for Friday, March 10th.
The Venango County Co-Op has recently added Simply Yours Creation Co. and Inspire Me Gifts & More.
Inspire Me Gifts & More was previously located in the Clarion Mall but recently joined the Clarion County Co-Op vendors.
You’ll find unique items you love at Inspire Me Gifts & More.
Simply Yours Creation Co. offers an amazing selection of 20 oz. tumblers, gift ideas, and accessories, and they will also create custom orders.
The Venango County Co-Op offers approximately 100 other vendors all under one roof with a variety of hand-crafted items, antiques, collectibles, repurposed furniture, and one-of-a-kind items.
The Venango County Co-Op also offers large consignment auctions on the second Friday of every month.
The next auction will be held this Friday, March 10th.
The Co-Op will be open if you would like to stop by early and view all of the available items.
Box lots start at 5:00 p.m. with the main auction immediately following.
To view a full listing of auction items visit: https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3767862.html?kwd=&zip=16248&category=0
Venango County Co-Op Hours
Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.
The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
