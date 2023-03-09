SPONSORED: Passion Fruit Fusion Is Back on the Shelves at Deer Creek Winery
Thursday, March 9, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Passion Fruit Fusion wine is back on the shelves today, Thursday, March 9th, at Deer Creek Winery.
Passion Fruit Fusion: A blend of passion fruit and white grapes
Passion Fruit Fusion is a semi-sweet crisp wine that goes great with lunch or dinner.
Pick up a bottle of Passion Fruit Fusion today at Deer Creek Winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.!
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
