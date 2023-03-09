Thomas D. Morris, 77, of Sligo, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on July 13, 1945 in Sligo; son of the late Leroy and Dorothy Troutman Morris.

Tom was a 1963 graduate of Union High School.

He married the love of his life, Pauline Davis, on March 11, 1967, who survives.

They would have celebrated their 56th Anniversary this coming Saturday.

Tom worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 42 years until his retirement.

He was a member of the Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church in Sligo.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his sons, Tim Morris and his wife, Kathy, of Rimersburg and Mark Magness and his wife, Teresa, of Colorado; 3 grandchildren, Dylan Magness of Nevada, Gerald Magness and his wife, Jennifer, of Colorado, and Anthony Magness and his wife, Nicole, of Colorado; and 3 great grandchildren, Kade, Levi, and Regan Magness, all of Colorado.

He is also survived by his sisters, Arlene “Pat” Morris and Linda Sallazonni and her husband, Sam, all of Sligo; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Rick Magness, 3 sisters, Betty Mong, Phyllis Morris, and Donna Hackett; a brother, Richard “Dick” Morris, a sister-in-law, Beverly Morris; a brother-in-law, Paul Mong; and a step-brother, Lyle Morris.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Carol Brown, pastor of the Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church, presiding.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom’s honor to the Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church, 17953 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255 or to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.