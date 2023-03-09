Units Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on U.S. Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322, in Shippenville, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 12:43 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

