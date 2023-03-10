7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayRain and snow, becoming all rain after 5pm. High near 38. East wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
TonightSnow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 8pm. Low around 26. West wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
SaturdayA slight chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
SundayA chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday NightSnow likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
MondaySnow likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday NightA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday NightA chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 21.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
