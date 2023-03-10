Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Cheese Straws

The five ingredients in this cheese straws recipe transform into long, crisp cracker sticks!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese



1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat butter until light and fluffy. Beat in cheese until blended. Combine flour, salt, and cayenne; stir into cheese mixture until a dough forms. Roll into a 15×6-in. rectangle. Cut into thirty 6-in. strips. Gently place strips 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake until lightly browned, 15-20 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

