Clarion Woman Facing Charges for Allegedly Telling Daughter to Steal Purse from Shopping Cart Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman accused of telling her daughter to steal a purse from a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot was held for court earlier this week.

According to court documents, the following charge against 35-year-old Kassie Carolina Deloe, of Clarion, was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 2

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 19, at 9:00 a.m., with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Details of the case:

A known female reported to State Police in Clarion on January 11, 2022, that she believed her purse was stolen at the Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim believed the purse was stolen on January 10, 2022, while she was checking out, and she was not able to locate the purse once she got home.

State Police in Clarion viewed Walmart Surveillance footage that shows the victim exiting Walmart with her purse sitting on the seat of the shopping cart. She unloads her items at the car and leaves her purse in the shopping cart. The victim then gets in the car and leaves the parking lot while the purse is still located in the seat of the cart around 7:33 p.m. As the victim pulls out of the parking lot, a female can be seen exiting a silver SUV, walking over to the shopping cart, and then grabbing the purse out of it around 7:35 p.m.

The female then returns to the silver SUV, gets in the vehicle, and the vehicle exits the parking lot around 7:37 p.m.

An employee from Walmart Asset Protection was able to get a clear image of the PA registration plate bearing registration. This plate was registered to a 2008 Silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

On January 14, 2022, a trooper arrested an individual for an alleged DUI, who was operating that same vehicle. The individual that was arrested for DUI “looked similar” to the individual who exited the Trailblazer and entered Walmart on January 10, 2022, the complaint states.

This individual was identified as 39-year-old John Goodman.

The employee also was able to get images of the two females as they were in Walmart’s vestibule.

Upon further investigation, troopers were able to discover through interviewing a known female for a separate incident that John Goodman was driving the vehicle the night the purse was stolen from Walmart’s parking lot. The known female related she remembered being at Walmart with her mom Kassie Deloe and John Goodman the day the purse was taken.

According to the complaint, the known female related that her mom told her to get the purse out of the shopping cart, and they took the purse home to a residence on Shady Avenue. The known female was asked if Deloe still had the purse, and she indicated that she did.

According to the complaint, the purse contained two change purses, two small wallets, and the victim’s house keys.

A theft charge was filed against Deloe on December 27, 2022.

On December 27, 2022, PSP Clarion filed the following charge against Goodman:

– Conspiracy – Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 2

The charge was held for court and transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on March 7.

A formal arraignment for Goodman is also set for April 9, at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Seidle-Patton.

