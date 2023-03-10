Cu Van “John” Dang, 67, of Franklin, PA passed away on March 8, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Vietnam, but moved to the United States at a young age, settling in Lancaster, PA.

He retired from Anvil International in Columbia, PA.

John had a passion for being with his family.

His hobbies included cooking, bingo, cleaning, and taking care of his wife.

He was a long-time member of James Street Mennonite Church.

Upon moving to Franklin, he began attending Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church.

John is survived by daughters Crystal Bell and Mailinh Dang, both of Franklin, and a son, Johnathan Dang, of Lancaster.

Seven grandchildren, Tiffanie, Tyria, Howard, Taivan, Abigail, Anthony, and Makayla, and a great grandson, Emmitt.

Also surviving from the family who embraced him when he came to the United States are Ruth, Paul, David, Lois, and Elmer.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Leonarda Dang, and family members Elmer, Edith, and Rhoda.

Services for John will be held in Lancaster.

Local funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hufffuneral.com.

