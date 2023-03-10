 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Janet M. Motosicke

Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.

She was born on September 7, 1939 in Ontario, Canada; daughter of the late Merlyn and Patricia Mantley Brown.

Janet married the love of her life, Willam M. Motosicke, on August 8, 1964.

She worked as a Banquet Manager at the Lexington Hotel in New York City for many years until her and her husband moved to Pennsylvania.

Janet was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She was also a member of the Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her sister-in-law, Anna Motosicke of Apollo; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James M. Brown.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.