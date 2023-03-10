Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.

She was born on September 7, 1939 in Ontario, Canada; daughter of the late Merlyn and Patricia Mantley Brown.

Janet married the love of her life, Willam M. Motosicke, on August 8, 1964.

She worked as a Banquet Manager at the Lexington Hotel in New York City for many years until her and her husband moved to Pennsylvania.

Janet was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She was also a member of the Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her sister-in-law, Anna Motosicke of Apollo; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James M. Brown.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

