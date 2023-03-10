Local Woman Charged for Resisting Arrest During DUI Traffic Stop in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was charged with resisting arrest and other offenses while reportedly under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department on March 1 filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Cherry Diana Wolfe, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, a Clarion Borough Police Officer was on patrol near Main Street and 8th Avenue when he noticed a gray Toyota van make a “really sharp turn” from 8th Avenue onto Main Street around 12:15 a.m. on February 20.

The officer began to follow the vehicle and observed that the vehicle was not driving smoothly as it made weaving motions as it drove along the roadway. The officer continued to follow the vehicle as it got to the intersection of Main Street and 6th Avenue. As it approached the intersection, the vehicle faced a steady red light. The vehicle, without making a stop, made a wide turn to the left, going through the steady red light, the complaint states.

A traffic stop was then initiated on the Toyota. The officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, making contact with the operator identified from her driver’s license as Cherry Wolfe. The officer then began to speak with her and noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage, bloodshot glassy eyes, and slurred speech, the complaint indicates.

The officer asked Wolfe if she had anything to drink when, at that point, she stated she did not. The officer told her he could smell an alcoholic beverage and was seeing signs that she did have something to drink. She then began to cry, the complaint notes.

Wolfe was asked again how much she had and she stated she had two drinks of twisted tea, the complaint states.

The officer then asked for her driver’s license, to which she handed over her credit card, the complaint indicates.

The officer told her that was not her driver’s license and she then was able to get her driver’s license, the complaint notes.

Wolfe then agreed to field sobriety testing before she stated to police that she also took NyQuil, the complaint states.

As she walked back to the patrol vehicle, Wolfe had a lot of trouble doing so and had trouble maintaining her balance to walk back to the cruiser, the complaint indicates.

The officer then had her stand in front of the cruiser while he grabbed the PBT. While the officer was doing that, Wolfe turned and stated she peed herself, the complaint notes.

During field sobriety testing, Wolfe showed significant signs of impairment and was subsequently asked to submit to a PBT test, the complaint states.

When the officer got the PBT out and asked if she wanted to submit it, she stated she would not. Wolfe was then placed under arrest. That was when she began to say “no,” and that she was not under arrest. The officer told her to turn around, you are under arrest, and she continued to say no, the complaint indicates.

The officer then grabbed her arm, and she began to pull away. He then grabbed both her hands and every time he would reach for his cuffs, she would pull away, turn around, and say she was not under arrest, the complaint notes.

The officer then called for backup while she continued to try to resist, the complaint states.

Wolfe was eventually handcuffed, searched, and placed in the patrol cruiser, the complaint indicates.

Wolfe was transported to the Clarion ER where she was read the DL 26 b form. She stated she would like to refuse the test. Wolfe was transported back to the station where she was released to a family member, the complaint notes.

Wolfe faces the following charges:

– DUI: Gen Impairment/Incompetent of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

– Failure To Stop At Red Signal, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, at 10:15 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

