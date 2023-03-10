Patricia Hoover

Pat left this Earth on February 16, 2023 to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her children, Laura Ann and Robert.

Pat was born on August 13, 1937 at home in East Brady, PA, as the youngest daughter of Paul R. and Beulah Wick.

She graduated from East Brady High School in 1955 where she was a majorette and timekeeper for the basketball team.

After graduation, she attended a business school in Pittsburgh and worked for Sears.

In 1953 she met John Hoover (Jack) and they married in 1956 and were together for 66 years.

Together they operated a Mobil Service Station in Wyomissing, PA for over 30 years.

Upon retirement she and Jack relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC and then to The Villages, FL in 2008.

Pat was a member of St. Vincent de Paul parish in Wildwood, FL.

Pat was a devoted mother, wife, and very loyal friend.

She was deeply affectionate for her dogs.

She enjoyed golf, extensive travel, and many cruises with the Pittsburgh Club and neighbors.

Pat lived her life with passion and was ready to take on new adventures and friendships.

Pat is predeceased by her daughter, Laura Ann; her son, Robert; her parents, Paul R. and Behula Wick; and her sisters, Paula and June.

She is survived by her husband, John (Jack); her son, David; her daughter-in-law, Ann (Traffas); her grandsons Andrew and Ryan; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Any donations made in Pat’s name to Cornerstone Hospice would bring much comfort to the family.

A private Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

You may light an online candle and leave condolences at https://baldwincremation.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.