PEDAL TO THE METAL: Quick Burst Helps Redbank Valley Speed Away From Serra Catholic for State Playoff Win

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Down 7-2 to Serra Catholic in the opening minutes, the Redbank Valley girls basketball team was hit with a prevailing thought.

Nope. Not this time.

(Pictured above, Mylee Harmon)

Last year, the Bulldogs were stunned on their home floor in the first round of the state playoffs. It wasn’t going to happen two years in a row.

So, Redbank did what Redbank has done so well this season — score points in bunches.

The Bulldogs used an 12-0 run in the second quarter to turn an 11-10 deficit into a 22-11 lead and cruised to a 63-36 home win over Serra Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A opener on Friday night.



“This win was really personal,” said Redbank Valley sophomore point guard Mylee Harmon. “We lost on our home court last year, so we really wanted this win.”

And they got it in part because of Harmon’s play on both ends of the floor.

The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference MVP scored 22 points and also had six steals. Her steal and layup in the opening minute of the second quarter kickstarted that pivotal run that got the Bulldogs on the way to another lopsided victory.

Harmon also had a handful of assists.

“It means a lot to me because I not only had a lot of points, I was trying to get my teammates good looks and put them in good positions because to see us all succeed as a team means more to me,” Harmon said.

Things started out shaky for Redbank Valley (26-1) against the seventh-place team out of District 7.

Abby Genes hit a 3-pointer out of the gate and Serra Catholic was able to find gaps in Redbank’s 2-3 zone to build a 7-2 lead with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles led 9-4 later in the quarter before the Bulldogs were able to settle back into their kind of game — pedal to the metal.

Redbank led 27-17 at the half and quickly ballooned that lead to 20 at 39-19 with a little more than three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“It’s so big for us because I think of it as a statement that we can not only dominate in the KSAC, we can play well in the state playoffs, too,” Harmon said. “We all get so upbeat and hype, so when we go on runs like that we are unstoppable because we feed off energy in the crowd and bench.”

Caylen Rearick had the hot hand in the second half, scoring 12 of her 14 points after halftime. She missed her first four shots of the game, but made her last six, including two 3-pointers.

Alivia Huffman added 12 for the Bulldogs.

“We have a great group of girls, so being able to play more games with them and winning this game means the world to me,” Rearick said. “I was not ready to play my last game tonight, so our team gave it their all tonight for us seniors.

“Slowing down their offense and picking up our defense is what was the key to our game and coming back,” Rearick added. “I felt very confident with my shots tonight, so hitting some clutch shots felt really good and boosted mine and the team’s confidence tonight.”

Serra Catholic (18-4) dressed just seven players.

Genes led the way with 15 points for the Eagles, who played just six until the closing minutes of the game.

Redbank’s depth paid off again and the bench contributed 15 points, led by six from Kira Bonanno.

The Bulldogs will take on District 6’s Bishop McCort (15-13) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined in the next round of the state playoffs.

LAKEVIEW 47, MONITEAU 40

Catherine Kelly and Davina Pry each scored 11 points, but the Sailers were able to pull away from the Warriors in the fourth quarter in move on in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.

Moniteau trailed by just one, 32-31 at the end of three quarters on their home floor, but Lakeview was able to stretch its lead to 41-37 midway through the fourth and then sealed the win at the free throw line.

Kelsey Seddon scored 12 points to lead the Sailors. Kyndra Seddon added 11 and Emma Morstellar 10.

Sophia Fleeger added seven points for Moniteau.

Pry had eight rebounds and Kendall Sankey five blocked shots for the Warriors (19-8).

SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 54, KARNS CITY 19

Emma Dailey scored eight points, but the Bulldogs’ defense clamped down on the Gremlins’ offense, handing Karns City a first-round PIAA Class 3A playoff loss on its home floor.

Shady Side Academy jumped out to a 26-12 lead at the half and limited Karns City to just four field goals in the game.

Freshman Maggie Spell led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Kerris Thomas added 14 and Cassie Sauer 10 for SSA, which led 49-14 after three quarters.



