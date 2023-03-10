Police Seeking Information Regarding Theft of Catalytic Converters in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of catalytic converters in Oakland Township.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from Randy and Bob’s Auto Body on Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township, Butler County.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The vehicles involved are a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2020 Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100 and reference incident number PS2023-303437.

PSP Butler released the above report on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.