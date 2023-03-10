Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker, PA passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

Born in Pittsburgh on January 15, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles “Carl” Anschutz and Nellie Anschutz (Painter).

A graduate of Ambridge High School, he then attended and graduated from Geneva College at Beaver Falls, Pa.

A graduate of the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Richard led several Presbyterian congregations with more than 50 years in service.

Most recently, he led the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church in Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013; the longest serving minister in the church’s more than 100-year history.

Together with Elma Strong (Payne), he raised five sons, who survive: Jonathan (Caroline) of Mechanicsburg, PA; Tyrel (Lindsay) of Erie, PA; Daniel (April) of Harrisville, PA; Christopher of Davenport, IA; and Peter, with whom he resided.

He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Jack, Madilyn, Jackson, Danilyn, Wyatt, and Everlee, as well as two nieces, and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Brass (Anschutz).

In addition to his community involvement as a local clergyman; Richard was also a member of the Parker City Volunteer Fire Dept. where he had served as Chaplain.

He was also a past Parker City Citizen of the Year.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Parker, Washington St., Parker where funeral and committal services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday with Rev. Chuck Cline, church pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Parker.

Online tributes to the family can be made at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.