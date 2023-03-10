Reverend Thomas Dean Haylett passed away on March 1st, 2023.

Treasured friend, mentor, and father figure to many, Tom personified living life to the fullest.

He enjoyed enriching careers in ministry and business leadership; he spent his retirement years traveling, exploring, and savoring quality time with family and friends.

Tom fulfilled his role as Haylett family patriarch with pride.

A heartfelt celebrant in times of joy and a dependable counselor in a crisis, Tom could always be counted on for a wise word and a thoughtful prayer.

Whether he was officiating a wedding, sharing a message on Christmas or Easter, or telling a story about his life, Tom’s words were savored by all who heard them.

Tom is survived by a tight-knit family, including his wife of over 50 years, Karen Sue Giebner Haylett; son Bradley Haylett and his wife Jennifer Rockhold Haylett; son Bartley Haylett; daughter Carrie Haylett Barlow and her husband Dave Barlow; sister-in-law Debbie Haylett; nephew Dustin Haylett, his wife Melinda Minerd Haylett, and their children; niece Marcy Haylett Smith, her husband Dane Smith II, and their children; sister-in-law Kelly Bozeman and her son, Justin Bozeman; niece Pam McCroan, her husband Rick McCroan, and their children; and grandchildren Nic Haylett, Lindsey Haylett, and Caelan Barlow.

Tom is also survived by numerous foster children.

He is preceded in ascension by brother Richard “Rick” Haylett, sister Elizabeth “Penny” Haylett

Minnick, mother Elizabeth “Betty” Haylett Price, and father Harry Haylett.

Tom often reminded us that love was not just a feeling or a series of actions, but also a spiritual imperative: “Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous, or boastful, or proud, or rude.

Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.” (1 Corinthians 13:4, 7).

Above all, Tom embodied unconditional, enduring love.

To honor Tom’s memory, the family requests that friends give a little extra of themselves to someone they love or someone in need.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22nd at 10:00 am at Burt Reynolds Park.

Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483.

Online condolences can be shared at www.parksfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.