Shawn Patrick Hilliard, 41, of Perryville, Parker, Pa. passed away Friday morning (02-24-23) at his residence.

Born June 24, 1981, in Grove City, Pa. He was the son of Marvin M. and Betsy A. Davis Hilliard.

He was a 2000 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School at Foxburg and was protestant by faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son Shawn Anthony Hilliard of Emlenton, and two sisters Shannon and Sharon Hilliard, both of Perryville.

Shawn was preceded in death by a sister Stephanie Ann Hilliard in 2008.

All arrangements for Shawn are private at the family’s request, and he will be laid to rest at Perryville Cemetery, near Parker.

Online tributes to the family can be made at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

