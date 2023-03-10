 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Shawn Patrick Hilliard

Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Shawn Patrick Hilliard, 41, of Perryville, Parker, Pa. passed away Friday morning (02-24-23) at his residence.

Born June 24, 1981, in Grove City, Pa. He was the son of Marvin M. and Betsy A. Davis Hilliard.

He was a 2000 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School at Foxburg and was protestant by faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son Shawn Anthony Hilliard of Emlenton, and two sisters Shannon and Sharon Hilliard, both of Perryville.

Shawn was preceded in death by a sister Stephanie Ann Hilliard in 2008.

All arrangements for Shawn are private at the family’s request, and he will be laid to rest at Perryville Cemetery, near Parker.

Online tributes to the family can be made at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.