AICDAC’s Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship Deadline Approaching

Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

graduation-g114a53875_1920 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is pleased to announce the final request for applications for the 2023 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.

The honorees shall be chosen from the 2023 graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana County or the graduating class of a cyber school or home school.

Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be scholars exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership, and accomplishments throughout their high school careers.

This scholarship provides one high school senior in each county with a single award of $1,000 towards post-secondary education. School districts are encouraged to have multiple students apply.

Applications are due March 15, 2023, and can be found at www.aicdac.org.

For more information and submission, contact Kami Anderson at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission at 724-354-2746 extension 302, on the AICDAC website at www.aicdac.org, or your high school guidance office.

