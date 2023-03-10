SPONSORED: Gary Bickerstaff to Perform Live Music on Friday Night at Deer Creek Winery!
Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss Gary Bickerstaff’s incredible performance at Deer Creek Winery on Friday night!
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music by Gary Bickerstaff!
Gary will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, as well as a selection of beer from a local brewery.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
